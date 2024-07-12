Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Up 845.0% in June

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 845.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance
Shares of ARZGY stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03.
About Assicurazioni Generali
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Assicurazioni Generali
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Consumer Staple Stock’s Q2 Earnings: Key Surprises and Challenges
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 6 Best Index Mutual Funds to Invest In
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Falling Inflation Sparks Optimism for These 3 Home Builder Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.