Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Lifted to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $44.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baird R W raised Astrana Health to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Astrana Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Astrana Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astrana Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.50.

Astrana Health Price Performance

ASTH opened at $45.00 on Thursday. Astrana Health has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $45.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $404.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.84 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Astrana Health will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

