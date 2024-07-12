Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Receives C$6.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Athabasca Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATH opened at C$5.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.27. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of C$3.23 and a twelve month high of C$5.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.84. The firm has a market cap of C$2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.18.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of C$311.12 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5296656 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

