Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

NYSE AWX opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Avalon has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

