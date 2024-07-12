Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,924,000 after buying an additional 1,185,965 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,194,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after buying an additional 839,454 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,549,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 992,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,965,000 after buying an additional 660,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,542,000 after purchasing an additional 658,440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $63.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

