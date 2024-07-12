Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s current price.
Avidbank Price Performance
Shares of OTC AVBH opened at $19.20 on Friday. Avidbank has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $22.00.
Avidbank Company Profile
