Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Trading Down 2.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $120.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Avis Budget Group traded as low as $99.19 and last traded at $99.91. 69,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 757,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.03.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CAR. Northcoast Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 327,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,013,000 after purchasing an additional 105,867 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,317,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1,345.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.70.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.56). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 480.48%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

