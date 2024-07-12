Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.25 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of AYA stock opened at C$15.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,590.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.22. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$6.58 and a 52 week high of C$15.94.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$6.85 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, analysts expect that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.0954451 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alex Ball bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,700.00. In related news, Senior Officer Alex Ball acquired 30,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.29 per share, with a total value of C$398,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total transaction of C$277,701.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,113 shares of company stock worth $399,686. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

