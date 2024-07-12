AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AZEK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded AZEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.32.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AZEK has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $418.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,482,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,082,000 after buying an additional 413,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,152,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,852,000 after purchasing an additional 42,132 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,951,000 after purchasing an additional 516,523 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,216,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,976,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

