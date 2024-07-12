AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) CAO Purchases $15,514.80 in Stock

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) CAO Tiffany Moseley purchased 420 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.94 per share, for a total transaction of $15,514.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,098.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.55 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. AZZ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on AZZ. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AZZ in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

