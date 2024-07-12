AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Insider Acquires $16,025.73 in Stock

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) insider Tara D. Mackey acquired 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.17 per share, for a total transaction of $16,025.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,915.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AZZ opened at $81.20 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $86.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.60.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.25 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AZZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 69.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth $77,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AZZ by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial raised AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AZZ in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

