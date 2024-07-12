B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHMI. StockNews.com upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $111.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.50. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.22%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

