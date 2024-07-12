B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Malibu Boats in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Malibu Boats’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $203.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $32.66 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 204.8% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.1% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 96,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 16.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Malibu Boats by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark W. Lanigan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

