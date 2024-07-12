B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.95.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTO

B2Gold Stock Up 5.2 %

TSE:BTO opened at C$4.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.70. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.05. The firm has a market cap of C$5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.99.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of C$622.09 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.3689788 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -440.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total value of C$46,574.40. In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total transaction of C$582,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total transaction of C$46,574.40. Insiders sold a total of 162,575 shares of company stock worth $628,781 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.