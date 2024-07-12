Badger Meter (BMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 19th. Analysts expect Badger Meter to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Badger Meter to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BMI opened at $192.81 on Friday. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $134.06 and a 1-year high of $202.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

