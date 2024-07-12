Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Balchem in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst K. May now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Balchem’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Balchem’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Balchem had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $239.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BCPC. StockNews.com upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Balchem Stock Performance

BCPC opened at $164.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.68. Balchem has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Institutional Trading of Balchem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,868 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $39,164,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Balchem by 7.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 258,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,459 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Balchem by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Balchem

In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares in the company, valued at $753,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

