Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Banc of California alerts:

BANC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Banc of California from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of BANC stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.14. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $522.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 29.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.01%.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 7,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,356.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banc of California

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.