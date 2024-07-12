Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 108,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 20,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $41.81 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.