Bank of America Raises Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target to $156.00

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $143.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CINF. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $121.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $124.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

