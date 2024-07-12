Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son traded as high as $36.62 and last traded at $36.55, with a volume of 76864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,453,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 25,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,910,000 after purchasing an additional 46,416 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 666,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 266,450 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,909,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.55%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

