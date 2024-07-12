Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BK opened at $61.47 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.56.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

