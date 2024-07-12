Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.56.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.