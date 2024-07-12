Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVNGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. Bank7 had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Bank7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $33.29 on Friday. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Insider Activity at Bank7

In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,783,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward Patrick Gray purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,049 shares of company stock valued at $339,450. 44.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

