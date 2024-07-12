Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. Bank7 had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $33.29 on Friday. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
