BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BankUnited from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 307.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKU opened at $31.90 on Friday. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

