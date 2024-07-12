Barclays Increases TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$40.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.38.

TMX Group Price Performance

TMX Group stock opened at C$40.80 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$28.32 and a 52 week high of C$41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$345.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.61 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.6098304 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. Also, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Stories

