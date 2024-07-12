Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Up 1% on Analyst Upgrade

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX)’s share price rose 1% on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $27.00. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock. Barrick Gold traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $17.95. Approximately 8,029,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 21,546,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOLD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317,033 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 338.6% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

