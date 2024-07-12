Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABX. National Bankshares cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.91.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$24.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$18.65 and a 1-year high of C$26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.98 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.4494519 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.67%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director Andrew James Quinn sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total value of C$828,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

