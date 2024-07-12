Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Piper Sandler

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.13.

Shares of BBWI opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.82.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 318,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,403 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 680,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

