BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Hovde Group

Analysts at Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML opened at $21.13 on Friday. BayCom has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $24.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that BayCom will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in BayCom by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BayCom by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in BayCom by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in BayCom in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in BayCom by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

