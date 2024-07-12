BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Hovde Group

Analysts at Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s current price.
BayCom Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BCML opened at $21.13 on Friday. BayCom has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $24.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that BayCom will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayCom
About BayCom
BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BayCom
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 6 Best Index Mutual Funds to Invest In
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Falling Inflation Sparks Optimism for These 3 Home Builder Stocks
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- This Industrial Stock Signals a Bullish Move for Trend Followers
Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.