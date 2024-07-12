Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance
BLPH stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. The company has a market cap of $623,730.00, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.73. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
