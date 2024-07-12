Ben Whitley Acquires 7,000 Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) insider Ben Whitley acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 761 ($9.75) per share, with a total value of £53,270 ($68,233.64).

Ben Whitley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

On Tuesday, June 18th, Ben Whitley bought 20 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.62) per share, for a total transaction of £150.20 ($192.39).

J D Wetherspoon Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 770.50 ($9.87) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 760.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 775.81. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 52-week low of GBX 587 ($7.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 862.50 ($11.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £952.49 million, a PE ratio of 2,407.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on JDW. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.85) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 172 ($2.20) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on J D Wetherspoon

About J D Wetherspoon

(Get Free Report)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.