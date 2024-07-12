Ben Whitley Acquires 7,000 Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) insider Ben Whitley acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 761 ($9.75) per share, with a total value of £53,270 ($68,233.64).
Ben Whitley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 18th, Ben Whitley bought 20 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.62) per share, for a total transaction of £150.20 ($192.39).
J D Wetherspoon Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 770.50 ($9.87) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 760.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 775.81. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 52-week low of GBX 587 ($7.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 862.50 ($11.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £952.49 million, a PE ratio of 2,407.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on J D Wetherspoon
About J D Wetherspoon
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than J D Wetherspoon
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.