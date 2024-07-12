Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR)

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.79) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 114.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.05) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ECOR
Ecora Resources Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Ecora Resources
In other Ecora Resources news, insider Kevin Flynn acquired 33,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £24,812.25 ($31,782.05). In other news, insider Kevin Flynn purchased 33,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £24,812.25 ($31,782.05). Also, insider Andrew Webb purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £18,750 ($24,016.91). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 108,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,106,225. Company insiders own 22.52% of the company’s stock.
About Ecora Resources
Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ecora Resources
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Falling Inflation Sparks Optimism for These 3 Home Builder Stocks
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- This Industrial Stock Signals a Bullish Move for Trend Followers
- What are earnings reports?
- 10-for-1 Stock Split: A Game-Changer for This Bitcoin-Heavy Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.