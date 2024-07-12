Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR)

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.79) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 114.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.05) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Ecora Resources Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Ecora Resources

LON ECOR opened at GBX 65.14 ($0.83) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 81.31. The firm has a market cap of £162.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1,718.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66. Ecora Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 62.30 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 124.20 ($1.59). The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79.

In other Ecora Resources news, insider Kevin Flynn acquired 33,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £24,812.25 ($31,782.05). In other news, insider Kevin Flynn purchased 33,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £24,812.25 ($31,782.05). Also, insider Andrew Webb purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £18,750 ($24,016.91). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 108,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,106,225. Company insiders own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ecora Resources

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

