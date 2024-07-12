Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 433.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

