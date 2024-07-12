Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

(Get Free Report)

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Domestic fixed-line communications, Cellular Communication, Internet, International Communication, and ICT Solutions, and Multi-Channel Television segments. The company offers telephony services, including basic telephony services on the household telephone line, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; national numbering services; and transmission and data-communication services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.