BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Lowered to GBX 2,000 at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,100 ($26.90) to GBX 2,000 ($25.62) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

BHP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($34.58) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,353.75 ($30.15).

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,284 ($29.26) on Thursday. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 2,157 ($27.63) and a one year high of GBX 2,707.50 ($34.68). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,291.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,341.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of £115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,003.51, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

