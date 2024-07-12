BHP Group (LON:BHP) Shares Down 1.1%

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,240 ($28.69) and last traded at GBX 2,252 ($28.85). Approximately 2,022,095 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,279,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,277 ($29.17).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.90) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($34.58) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,366.25 ($30.31).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP
BHP Group Price Performance
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.