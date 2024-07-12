BHP Group (LON:BHP) Shares Down 1.1%

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,240 ($28.69) and last traded at GBX 2,252 ($28.85). Approximately 2,022,095 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,279,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,277 ($29.17).

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.90) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($34.58) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,366.25 ($30.31).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The company has a market capitalization of £114.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,975.44, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,291.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,341.06.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

