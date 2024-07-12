BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 2,435 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 55,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of TECH stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

