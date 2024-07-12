BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 61,038 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,038 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSP. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $2.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently -7.14%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

