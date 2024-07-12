BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Etsy were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

ETSY stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.73. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $102.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

