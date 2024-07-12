BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 1,778 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.91. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $100.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

