BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 75 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $202.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.35 and a 12 month high of $221.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.76.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

