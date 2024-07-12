BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys Shares of 5,731 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,316,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,288,000 after acquiring an additional 572,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.73.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.86. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $523,533.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $523,533.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $74,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,525.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,896 shares of company stock worth $1,237,376 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.