BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 99.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBHT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.94.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT opened at $163.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.30%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

