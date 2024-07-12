BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,774 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Roku were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,408 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 411.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 37,552 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Roku by 8.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 206.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average is $68.66. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,691 shares of company stock worth $1,334,455. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

