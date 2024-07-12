BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Baxter International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Baxter International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Baxter International by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX opened at $35.21 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

