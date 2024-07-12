BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $423,000 Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $4,166,454,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,347,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,065,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,131,000 after purchasing an additional 745,965 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after purchasing an additional 730,200 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Nasdaq Price Performance
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.
Nasdaq Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NDAQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
