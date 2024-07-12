BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $437,000 Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRL opened at $210.88 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.29.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

