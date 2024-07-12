BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $445,000 Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125,070 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $58.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average of $69.69. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.