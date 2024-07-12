BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $456,000 Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,237 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Celanese were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.65.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $139.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $110.76 and a one year high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.