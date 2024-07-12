BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $480,000 Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 12,772.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,459,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $319.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.20.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $265.22 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.18 and a 12-month high of $289.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

